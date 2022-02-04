Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.70. 14,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,259. Anterix has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $986.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Anterix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

