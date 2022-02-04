Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,342,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 165,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Antero Midstream worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after buying an additional 2,674,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,847 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.22 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

