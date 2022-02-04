Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.79).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,230.23 ($16.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,411.33. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,225.50 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.51).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.