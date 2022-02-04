Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.28) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.79).
Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,230.23 ($16.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,411.33. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,225.50 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.51).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
