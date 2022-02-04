APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.99

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 9069868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

Get APA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in APA by 148.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of APA by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth $842,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.