Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

AINV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 12,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,601. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $859.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

