Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AMEH stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,239. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after buying an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

