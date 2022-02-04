Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Stake Boosted by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APGB. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APGB opened at $9.74 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

