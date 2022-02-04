Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $548,707.52

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $548,707.52 and $85,291.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00186182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00029545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00375329 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00067630 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

