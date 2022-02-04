Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.06% of Arch Resources worth $100,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

NYSE ARCH opened at $105.61 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.85.

ARCH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.