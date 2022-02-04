Ares Management (ARES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,299 shares of company stock valued at $28,466,084. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Ares Management worth $46,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

