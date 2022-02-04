Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Up 33.8% in January

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 956,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,299 shares of company stock valued at $28,466,084 over the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

