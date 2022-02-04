Ares Management Llc Sells 50,000 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $2,131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Ares Management Llc sold 13,128 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $558,202.56.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

CRC stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

