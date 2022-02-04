Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after buying an additional 1,007,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,165,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,099,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

