Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.69 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $4,919,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

