Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $37,655,022.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $41,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,065,545 shares of company stock valued at $808,909,798. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

ZI stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 818.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

