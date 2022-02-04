Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

