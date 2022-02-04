Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of Armstrong World Industries worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 209,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $118.14.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

