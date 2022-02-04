Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

