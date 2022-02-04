ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 73.5% in the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 39.1% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARYD opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

