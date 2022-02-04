ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ARYE opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

