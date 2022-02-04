Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Shares Down 13.1%

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (OTC:AHICF)’s share price dropped 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

About Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF)

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

