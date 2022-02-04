Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). Asana posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 116,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

