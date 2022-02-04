Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Ashtead Group stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.