Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce sales of $19.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.97 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $77.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Aspen Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 2,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,654. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

