Assetmark Inc. Invests $33,000 in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $213.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

