Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

