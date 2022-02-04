Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Up 9.1%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.56. 362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $960.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 532.84% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $184,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and have sold 43,244 shares worth $1,205,301. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

