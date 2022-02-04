AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $5.99

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $6.29. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 1,415 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 64,977 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,363,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

