Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.24. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 2,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,817. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

