AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Increased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.