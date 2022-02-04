AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lifted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9,144.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after buying an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after buying an additional 1,830,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.14. 208,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101,630. The firm has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

