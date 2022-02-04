Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

ATHX opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -1.57. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, Director Ismail Kola purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Athersys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,277,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 138,351 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Athersys by 23.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Athersys by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

