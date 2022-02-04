ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATSAF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

