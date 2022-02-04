ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $39.24 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

