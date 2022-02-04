ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $39.24 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.