AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) PT Lowered to $37.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AUDC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes stock opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $889.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3,235.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

