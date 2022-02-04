AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Trading Down 8.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. AudioCodes traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.69. 5,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 151,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUDC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 65.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3,235.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $889.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

