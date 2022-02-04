Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv is at the forefront of automotive safety technology. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from growing demand of front center airbags, knee airbags, seatbelt and battery cut-off switches. Higher year-over-year LVP production in 2022 along with record number of product launches in 2021 are set to drive Autoliv's top-line growth this year. Cost cut efforts, strong financials and investor-friendly moves are other positives. However, Autoliv anticipates substantial headwinds from inflation in raw materials in 2022. Unfavorable currency translations along with high R&D costs and capital expenditure are likely to limit margins. Also, Autoliv’s sales volumes in Q1’22 are expected to remain pressured. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.21.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.75. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Autoliv by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Autoliv by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Autoliv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

