Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $17.16 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $17.16 billion and $716.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $70.05 or 0.00186950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00376242 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00068682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 245,047,777 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

