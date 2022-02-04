AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-9.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.42. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.14-2.26 EPS.

Shares of AVB opened at $249.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.26. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $164.20 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

