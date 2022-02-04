AXPR (AXPR) Market Cap Achieves $1.80 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $101,272.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00113980 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

