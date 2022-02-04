AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of AZEK worth $32,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

