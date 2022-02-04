AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised AZEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. AZEK has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after acquiring an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter valued at $1,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

