Baader Bank Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.55 ($96.12).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €80.46 ($90.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.76. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($57.25) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($130.51).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.