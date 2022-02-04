Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the December 31st total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE BKKT opened at $3.95 on Friday. Bakkt has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $50.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71.

About Bakkt

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.