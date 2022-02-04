Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Raised by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,634 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 852,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,225,672. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.