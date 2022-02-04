Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) price objective on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.80 ($4.27).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

