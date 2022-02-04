Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Bancorp 34 stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

