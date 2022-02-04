Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 58.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 279,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 24.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,219,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.43 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $379.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

