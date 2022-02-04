Bank of America Increases Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.53.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.74. Capri has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Capri by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Capri by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Capri by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

