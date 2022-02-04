Bank of America Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $165.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

